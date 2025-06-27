Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $696,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Sykon Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Sykon Capital LLC now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter worth $14,220,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 641,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,575,000 after purchasing an additional 101,756 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:BILS opened at $99.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.29 and a 200-day moving average of $99.29. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $98.96 and a twelve month high of $99.60.
SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile
The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Astera Labs: AI Infrastructure Play With Significant Growth Ahead
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Is IBM’s AI Transformation Powering a Sustained Rally?
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- NVIDIA’s Stock Price Hits New Highs: This Is What’s Next
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.