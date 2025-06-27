Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,306 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 44.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 21,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Holistic Planning LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $317,000. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 85,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,757,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,141,000 after acquiring an additional 17,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

QUAL opened at $180.48 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $148.34 and a 52-week high of $187.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.22.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

