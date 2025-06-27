Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $838,000 Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 657.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 717,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,274,000 after buying an additional 622,895 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 41,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 124,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 31,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.60% of the company’s stock.
Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $11.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.02 and its 200-day moving average is $11.33. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $12.54.
About Invesco Preferred ETF
The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.
