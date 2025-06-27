Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 1,136 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,033 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $19,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Ross Stores by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,600,567 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $393,388,000 after purchasing an additional 257,471 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,260,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $190,678,000 after purchasing an additional 358,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Ross Stores news, CMO Karen Fleming sold 5,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total transaction of $672,979.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 93,126 shares in the company, valued at $11,892,190.20. This represents a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 11,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.60, for a total transaction of $1,481,947.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,868,364. This represents a 15.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,567 shares of company stock worth $2,812,024 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROST. Citigroup raised Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $168.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ross Stores from $168.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.53.

ROST stock opened at $126.62 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.36 and a 52 week high of $163.60. The company has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.59%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

