Goldstein Advisors LLC Buys 2,461 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Goldstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 66.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $270.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.19, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.50 and a twelve month high of $271.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 22.64%. The firm had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 88.39%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Broadcom from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $304.00 price target (up from $267.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.88, for a total transaction of $2,528,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 789,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,720,577.92. This represents a 1.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 465,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,872,080. This trade represents a 5.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 337,818 shares of company stock worth $84,167,415. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

