Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 465,956 shares in the company, valued at $83,872,080. This represents a 5.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.88, for a total value of $2,528,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 789,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,720,577.92. This represents a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 337,818 shares of company stock worth $84,167,415 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.25.

Broadcom Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $270.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.19, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.61. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.50 and a 52 week high of $271.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 22.64%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.39%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

