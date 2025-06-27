Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Bought by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,574,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,681,549,000 after acquiring an additional 297,840 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,459,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,631,000 after purchasing an additional 51,314 shares during the period. Essential Planning LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6,143.5% during the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 1,109,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,640 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 951,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,448,000 after purchasing an additional 8,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 876,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $275.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.13. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $214.77 and a 12 month high of $304.59.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

