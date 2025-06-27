SOL Capital Management CO Grows Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 13.1% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,038,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $74.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.70. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.65 and a 12-month high of $94.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 11.02%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GEHC. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. BTIG Research set a $95.00 price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.27.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

