iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.8%

IVV opened at $614.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $582.72 and a 200-day moving average of $583.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $616.37.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

