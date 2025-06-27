LifeSteps Financial Inc. Trims Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,893,010,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 18,179.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,276,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,892,548,000 after purchasing an additional 17,181,652 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,524,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,018,089,000 after purchasing an additional 15,171,849 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 10,213,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,367,819,000 after purchasing an additional 6,809,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 475,134,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $110,155,206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,573,204 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $304.00 price objective (up previously from $267.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.25.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,695,300. This represents a 3.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 465,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,872,080. This trade represents a 5.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 337,818 shares of company stock worth $84,167,415 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $270.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $227.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.19, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.50 and a 1 year high of $271.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.96 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.39%.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

