Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Position Trimmed by Baugh & Associates LLC

Baugh & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,743 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 4.3% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Whelan Financial lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 4,339 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,937 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 6,849 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the first quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 6,018 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC now owns 10,871 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total value of $166,883.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 520,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,332,475.50. This represents a 0.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total value of $2,743,189.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,480,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,003,883.93. This trade represents a 0.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 123,295 shares of company stock worth $11,801,762. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Walmart from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Walmart from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 target price (up from $102.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.50.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $96.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.22. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The company has a market cap of $767.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.69.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $165.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 40.17%.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

