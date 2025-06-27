Pure Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 312.7% in the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Breakwater Investment Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFV stock opened at $63.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.05 and a fifty-two week high of $64.69.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

