Park Place Capital Corp Sells 5,128 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Park Place Capital Corp cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,128 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 1.1% of Park Place Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of IVW opened at $108.91 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.31 and a 12 month high of $108.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.07. The firm has a market cap of $59.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

