Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 584 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,763,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,251,142,000 after acquiring an additional 875,836 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,957,463 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,525,046,000 after acquiring an additional 257,036 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 99,400.7% in the 1st quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 18,975,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,954,431,000 after purchasing an additional 18,956,701 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $5,032,910,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Home Depot by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,455,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,845,098,000 after purchasing an additional 647,552 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot stock opened at $363.70 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $326.31 and a 52-week high of $439.37. The company has a market cap of $361.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $378.21.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 242.51%. The business had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 62.42%.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. The trade was a 23.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,130.14. This represents a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HD. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 price target (up previously from $410.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $398.00 target price (up from $380.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.77.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

