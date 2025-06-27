Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC lowered its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 35,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $432,000. Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 57,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX opened at $144.40 on Friday. Chevron Corporation has a 1 year low of $132.04 and a 1 year high of $168.96. The stock has a market cap of $252.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.37.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 78.17%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays cut shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $171.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $164.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.29.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

