Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Cuts Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 33,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 22,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 91,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 21,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FS KKR Capital Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of FSK opened at $20.63 on Friday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.42 and a fifty-two week high of $24.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $400.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.22 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 31.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 134.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FSK

About FS KKR Capital

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.