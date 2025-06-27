Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Holdings Lowered by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC reduced its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $53,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $54.79 on Friday. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $46.64 and a 52 week high of $61.92. The stock has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.23.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

