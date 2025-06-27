SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Acquired by Alta Wealth Advisors LLC

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 467,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,539 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 11.0% of Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $23,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 172.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,534,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,511,000 after buying an additional 2,237,528 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 93,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after buying an additional 6,822 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 746.5% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.6%
Shares of SPYV stock opened at $51.93 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $44.39 and a 12-month high of $55.42. The company has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.96.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
