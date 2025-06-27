Board of the Pension Protection Fund Sells 5,600 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Board of the Pension Protection Fund reduced its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 26.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund’s holdings in Rollins were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in shares of Rollins by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 66,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Rollins by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,232,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,471,000 after purchasing an additional 164,720 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Rollins by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 97,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rollins Stock Performance

NYSE ROL opened at $55.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.34 and a twelve month high of $58.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.38. The firm has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.31 and a beta of 0.77.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.31% and a net margin of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $822.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $61.00 price objective on Rollins and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Rollins from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Rollins from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rollins news, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 1,921 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $101,448.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,093,388.40. The trade was a 4.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total transaction of $2,270,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 662,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,623,011.79. The trade was a 5.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,842 shares of company stock worth $2,480,861. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Further Reading

