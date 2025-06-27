TFC Financial Management Inc. Grows Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 1,633.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $396,184,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 25,047.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 885,456 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $192,259,000 after purchasing an additional 881,935 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 673.4% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 441,318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $95,823,000 after purchasing an additional 384,258 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,708,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $352,394,000 after purchasing an additional 286,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 164.7% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 398,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $82,121,000 after purchasing an additional 247,726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Price Performance

NYSE GRMN opened at $205.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $158.90 and a 1-year high of $246.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $199.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.12.

Garmin Announces Dividend

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.01). Garmin had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Garmin’s payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GRMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Garmin from $159.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Garmin from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Garmin from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.00.

Insider Transactions at Garmin

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,899 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,605,471.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,626 shares in the company, valued at $28,785,484.50. This trade represents a 5.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

