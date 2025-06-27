KPP Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS)

KPP Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 239.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS opened at $220.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.01 billion, a PE ratio of 51.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $218.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.60. Cintas Corporation has a 12-month low of $172.20 and a 12-month high of $229.24.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 41.30% and a net margin of 17.53%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 36.11%.

In related news, COO Jim Rozakis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.37, for a total transaction of $380,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 256,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,835,235.36. This represents a 0.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 8,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total value of $1,780,548.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,647,979.84. This trade represents a 23.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTAS. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cintas from $211.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cintas from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cintas from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cintas from $195.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.81.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

