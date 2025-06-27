KPP Advisory Services LLC Buys New Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 396 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,488,005 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,413,809,000 after acquiring an additional 171,712 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,887,090 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $18,617,081,000 after purchasing an additional 375,234 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,323,952 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,287,823,000 after buying an additional 175,596 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 109,524.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,835,722 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,239,576,000 after purchasing an additional 8,827,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $5,019,087,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NFLX. Cfra Research raised shares of Netflix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target (up previously from $1,175.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Wolfe Research set a $1,340.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,222.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,172.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,306.67 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $587.04 and a 1 year high of $1,309.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,176.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,020.75.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $921.72, for a total value of $2,397,393.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,402,068.52. The trade was a 41.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,280 shares of company stock valued at $210,599,866. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

