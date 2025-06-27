Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Increases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 41.2% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 1,859.3% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPMO opened at $111.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 0.89. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $76.75 and a 12 month high of $112.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.26.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

