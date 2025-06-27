Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 62.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 501,278 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 844,934 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $44,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Sylvest Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Sylvest Advisors LLC now owns 8,127 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 124.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 673 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in NetApp by 123.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,741 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,230 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. grew its holdings in NetApp by 204.3% during the 1st quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 9,961 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 6,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Price Performance

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $104.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.40. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.84 and a 1-year high of $135.45. The firm has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.42.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. NetApp had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 126.96%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTAP has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of NetApp from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on NetApp from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.79.

Insider Activity

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total transaction of $865,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 296,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,208,812.90. The trade was a 2.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.77, for a total transaction of $29,828.54. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,940.35. The trade was a 39.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,302 shares of company stock worth $1,590,514 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Featured Articles

