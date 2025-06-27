Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Issues Earnings Results

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The pharmacy operator reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04, Zacks reports. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 3.80% and a positive return on equity of 16.39%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $11.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.20 and a 200 day moving average of $10.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $13.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.70, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Insider Transactions at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In related news, Chairman Stefano Pessina purchased 832,258 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Sunday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,163,160.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 145,621,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,603,288,079.79. The trade was a 0.57% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance stock. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WBA Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WBA shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wall Street Zen began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.59.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WBA

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Get Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.