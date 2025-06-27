BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.84 (NASDAQ:BTSGU)

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSGU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.8437 per share on Friday, August 1st. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th.

BrightSpring Health Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BTSGU opened at $80.66 on Friday. BrightSpring Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $42.59 and a fifty-two week high of $89.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.03.

Institutional Trading of BrightSpring Health Services

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BrightSpring Health Services stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSGU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,575,000.

About BrightSpring Health Services

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

