H. B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

H. B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08, Zacks reports. H. B. Fuller had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $898.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. H. B. Fuller’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. H. B. Fuller updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.100-4.30 EPS.

FUL stock opened at $61.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.21. H. B. Fuller has a 12 month low of $47.56 and a 12 month high of $87.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th were given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from H. B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. H. B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.00%.

In related news, CEO Celeste Beeks Mastin purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.66 per share, with a total value of $198,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,310. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in H. B. Fuller stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in H. B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FUL. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of H. B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of H. B. Fuller from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Baird R W raised H. B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered H. B. Fuller from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, H. B. Fuller presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

