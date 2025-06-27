Insider Buying: American West Metals Limited (ASX:AW1) Insider Acquires 750,000 Shares of Stock

American West Metals Limited (ASX:AW1 – Get Free Report) insider John Prineas purchased 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,000.00 ($19,607.84).
American West Metals Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $27.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.79.
American West Metals Company Profile
