iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF (XGD) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 25th

iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF (TSE:XGD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 25th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 25th. This is a 3.6% increase from iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF Trading Up 1.0%

TSE:XGD opened at C$31.46 on Friday. iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF has a one year low of C$19.61 and a one year high of C$32.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$30.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$26.87.

iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF Company Profile

The investment objective of the Fund is to provide long-term capital growth by replicating, to the extent possible, the performance of the S&P/TSX Global Gold Index the Index , net of expenses. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will primarily invest in equity securities issued by international issuers participating in the mining secto.

