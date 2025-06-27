Goodman Group (GMG) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.15 on August 25th

Goodman Group (ASX:GMG – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, June 25th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 26th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -696.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.88.
