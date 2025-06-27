Goodman Group (GMG) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.15 on August 25th

Goodman Group (ASX:GMG – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, June 25th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -696.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.88.

Goodman Group is an integrated property group with operations throughout Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the United Kingdom and the Americas. Goodman Group, comprised of the stapled entities Goodman Limited, Goodman Industrial Trust and Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited, is the largest industrial property group listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and one of the largest listed specialist investment managers of industrial property and business space globally.

