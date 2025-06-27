ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Major Shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management Sells 2,222 Shares

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 2,222 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $49,883.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 845,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,976,513.55. This trade represents a 0.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 25th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 10 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total transaction of $224.80.

On Tuesday, June 17th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 11,071 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $247,879.69.

On Monday, June 16th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 553 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $12,331.90.

On Friday, June 13th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 400 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $8,900.00.

On Friday, March 28th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,172 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $26,346.56.

Shares of ACR stock opened at $17.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 88.11, a current ratio of 88.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.76 and a fifty-two week high of $23.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.59. The stock has a market cap of $127.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.69 and a beta of 1.75.

ACRES Commercial Realty ( NYSE:ACR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($1.15). ACRES Commercial Realty had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $5.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.89 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the first quarter valued at about $488,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ACRES Commercial Realty by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 156,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in ACRES Commercial Realty by 190.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 25,216 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Informed Momentum Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $697,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ACR shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on ACRES Commercial Realty to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Jones Trading restated a “hold” rating on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

