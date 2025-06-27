The Intergroup Corporation (NASDAQ:INTG) COO David C. Gonzalez Buys 2,700 Shares

The Intergroup Corporation (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) COO David C. Gonzalez bought 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.36 per share, with a total value of $36,072.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,667.44. This trade represents a 8.22% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Intergroup Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTG opened at $13.40 on Friday. The Intergroup Corporation has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $22.84. The company has a market capitalization of $28.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.00.

Intergroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.82 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on Intergroup in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Intergroup

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel consists of guest rooms and luxury suites, a restaurant, a lounge, a private dining room, meeting room space, a gym, a grand ballroom, 5-level underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center.

