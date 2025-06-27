Insider Buying: CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) SVP Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) SVP Daniel Earl Smith purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $17,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 193,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,289,432. This represents a 0.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
CTO Realty Growth Stock Performance
CTO opened at $17.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.12 and a 12-month high of $21.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.14 and a 200-day moving average of $18.87. The stock has a market cap of $569.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.16 and a beta of 0.75.
CTO Realty Growth Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -370.73%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CTO Realty Growth
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTO. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.18% of the company’s stock.
CTO Realty Growth Company Profile
CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.
