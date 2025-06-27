RTG Mining Inc. (TSE:RTG) Insider Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC (previously, Mason Hill Advisors LLC) Acquires 89,000 Shares of Stock

RTG Mining Inc. (TSE:RTG – Get Free Report) insider Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC (previously, Mason Hill Advisors LLC) acquired 89,000 shares of RTG Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.15 per share, with a total value of C$13,492.40.
RTG Mining Price Performance
Shares of TSE RTG opened at C$0.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.36, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.46. RTG Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.02 and a 1-year high of C$0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.03.
RTG Mining Company Profile
