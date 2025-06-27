RTG Mining Inc. (TSE:RTG) Insider Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC (previously, Mason Hill Advisors LLC) Acquires 89,000 Shares of Stock

RTG Mining Inc. (TSE:RTG – Get Free Report) insider Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC (previously, Mason Hill Advisors LLC) acquired 89,000 shares of RTG Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.15 per share, with a total value of C$13,492.40.

Shares of TSE RTG opened at C$0.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.36, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.46. RTG Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.02 and a 1-year high of C$0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.03.

RTG Mining Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for copper and gold deposits. Its principal property is the Mabilo project located in the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

