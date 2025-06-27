KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Insider Romulus K. Brazzell Sells 5,251 Shares

KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) insider Romulus K. Brazzell sold 5,251 shares of KALA BIO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $21,056.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,618.98. This represents a 5.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

KALA BIO Stock Up 11.9%

KALA BIO stock opened at $5.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of -1.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. KALA BIO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20.

KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.28) by $0.54. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KALA BIO, Inc. will post -10.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KALA BIO

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in KALA BIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $842,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of KALA BIO by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 10,526 shares during the period. SR One Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of KALA BIO by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. SR One Capital Management LP now owns 598,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 155,279 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in KALA BIO during the fourth quarter worth about $1,604,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its position in KALA BIO by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,201,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,341,000 after buying an additional 310,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KALA. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of KALA BIO in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on KALA BIO from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd.

About KALA BIO

KALA BIO, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare and severe eye diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects.

Featured Stories

