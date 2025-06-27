KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Insider Romulus K. Brazzell Sells 5,251 Shares

KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) insider Romulus K. Brazzell sold 5,251 shares of KALA BIO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $21,056.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,618.98. This represents a 5.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
KALA BIO Stock Up 11.9%
KALA BIO stock opened at $5.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of -1.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. KALA BIO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20.
KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.28) by $0.54. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KALA BIO, Inc. will post -10.84 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On KALA BIO
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KALA. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of KALA BIO in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on KALA BIO from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd.
Get Our Latest Research Report on KALA BIO
About KALA BIO
KALA BIO, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare and severe eye diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than KALA BIO
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Skyworks Stock Down 16% in 2025, Poised for AI Edge Surge
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Astera Labs: AI Infrastructure Play With Significant Growth Ahead
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Is IBM’s AI Transformation Powering a Sustained Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for KALA BIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KALA BIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.