Q1 EPS Estimates for Curtiss-Wright Raised by Zacks Research

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2027 earnings estimates for shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $3.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.99. The consensus estimate for Curtiss-Wright’s current full-year earnings is $12.32 per share.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $805.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.32 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.99 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CW. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $444.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $357.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $432.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CW

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $482.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $413.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $363.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.14. Curtiss-Wright has a 52-week low of $258.85 and a 52-week high of $484.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.54%.

Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright

In related news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 4,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,673,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,550. The trade was a 34.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John C. Watts sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.36, for a total value of $202,212.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,376.24. The trade was a 8.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,130 shares of company stock valued at $2,726,412. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CW. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1,566.7% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 13,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

About Curtiss-Wright

(Get Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.