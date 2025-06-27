Kkr Credit Income Fund (ASX:KKC) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Kkr Credit Income Fund (ASX:KKC – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, June 25th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Sunday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.017 per share on Sunday, July 13th. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 26th. This is a 13.3% increase from Kkr Credit Income Fund’s previous final dividend of $0.02.

The Trust is a listed investment trust investing in investment funds managed by KKR’s credit investment teams.

