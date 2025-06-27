Avory & Company LLC Buys New Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Avory & Company LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,231 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000. Best Buy comprises 0.1% of Avory & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $968,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,538 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 861 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Best Buy by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,824,425 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $328,136,000 after buying an additional 459,353 shares during the period. Finally, GenTrust LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 729,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $53,195,212.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 196,100 shares in the company, valued at $14,305,495. This represents a 78.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Stock Performance

BBY stock opened at $68.45 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.99 and a 1-year high of $103.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.39. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 46.40%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $93.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Best Buy from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.11.

Read Our Latest Report on BBY

Best Buy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.