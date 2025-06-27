Sabal Trust CO Invests $235,000 in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED)

Sabal Trust CO bought a new position in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth $32,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of ED stock opened at $98.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Consolidated Edison Inc has a 12 month low of $87.28 and a 12 month high of $114.87. The company has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.27.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.05). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ED has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ED

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.