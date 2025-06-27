Golden State Wealth Management LLC Has $761,000 Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 143.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 165.9% in the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $4,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 335,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,291,800. This represents a 10.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric F. Grossman sold 10,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.65, for a total value of $1,124,092.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 199,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,248,942.10. The trade was a 4.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,868 shares of company stock worth $6,019,548. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Erste Group Bank raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.62.

NYSE MS opened at $139.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $90.94 and a fifty-two week high of $142.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.29.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.39. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a $0.925 dividend. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 43.43%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

