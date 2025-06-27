500 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Purchased by Alpine Bank Wealth Management

Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb Price Performance

Airbnb stock opened at $133.72 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.88 and a 12-month high of $163.93. The company has a market capitalization of $83.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 2,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $300,897.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,173 shares in the company, valued at $25,220,827.19. This represents a 1.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.76, for a total transaction of $23,305,636.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,294,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,590,061.20. This represents a 8.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,646,087 shares of company stock valued at $206,326,144 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ABNB shares. Phillip Securities downgraded Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Airbnb from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.23.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

