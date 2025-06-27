Trust Co. of Vermont Has $3.19 Million Stock Position in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF)

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $253.00 price target (up from $212.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.86.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE COF opened at $210.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $212.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $191.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.22. The company has a market cap of $80.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 20.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total transaction of $329,444.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,175,682.80. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 9,560 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total value of $1,906,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,746.60. This trade represents a 32.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.