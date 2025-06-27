iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Sold by Santori & Peters Inc.

Santori & Peters Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTUM. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS MTUM opened at $237.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $223.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.72. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.49 and a fifty-two week high of $237.77.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.