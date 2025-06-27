Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EPRX) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EPRX – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 7.2%

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.14 million, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 0.65. Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $4.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day moving average is $3.55.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts expect that Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,552,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after acquiring an additional 160,960 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 342,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 59,683 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 56,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter.

About Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on the development of locally delivered, extended-release products that have the potential to address therapeutic areas with high unmet medical need. Th company’s lead product candidate includes EP-104IAR, for the treatment of pain due to osteoarthritis of the knee.

