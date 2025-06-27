Afentra (LON:AET) Shares Down 8.1% – Here’s What Happened

Afentra plc (LON:AET – Get Free Report) was down 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 47.63 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 49.07 ($0.67). Approximately 4,101,193 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 436% from the average daily volume of 764,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53.40 ($0.73).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AET shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Afentra in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 75 ($1.03) target price on shares of Afentra in a report on Friday, April 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 28.92, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 42.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 43.77. The firm has a market cap of £136.98 million, a P/E ratio of 692.86 and a beta of 0.10.

In related news, insider Ian Richard Cloke acquired 48,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of £19,477.60 ($26,729.24). Insiders have acquired 101,363 shares of company stock valued at $4,057,457 in the last ninety days. 53.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Afentra plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa. The company is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland.

