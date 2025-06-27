Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Rating Increased to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VOD. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. DZ Bank raised Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

VOD opened at $10.66 on Thursday. Vodafone Group has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $10.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.12.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.2355 per share. This represents a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.23%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOD. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Vodafone Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 70,023 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 749.7% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,151,935 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,663 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 912.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,212 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

