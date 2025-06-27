Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CEO Sells $13,287,437.52 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CEO Olivier Pomel sold 100,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.88, for a total transaction of $13,287,437.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 548,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,364,534.20. The trade was a 15.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Olivier Pomel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 9th, Olivier Pomel sold 107,365 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $13,067,394.15.

On Monday, June 2nd, Olivier Pomel sold 15,227 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.84, for a total transaction of $1,779,122.68.

On Monday, April 7th, Olivier Pomel sold 107,365 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.33, for a total value of $9,376,185.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $131.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.44 and its 200-day moving average is $121.71. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.63 and a 1 year high of $170.08. The company has a market capitalization of $45.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.05, a P/E/G ratio of 72.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $761.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.73 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Datadog from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Datadog from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Datadog from $143.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $140.00 price target on shares of Datadog and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its stake in Datadog by 887.0% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22,646 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

