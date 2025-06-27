Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BATS:BOXX) is Aspect Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Aspect Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BATS:BOXX – Free Report) by 25.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,504 shares during the quarter. Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF comprises about 3.0% of Aspect Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Aspect Partners LLC’s holdings in Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF were worth $5,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 102,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,335,000 after purchasing an additional 32,288 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF by 496.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 22,072 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,424,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,502,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF during the fourth quarter worth $643,000.

Get Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF alerts:

Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BOXX opened at $112.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.96. Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF has a 1 year low of $107.23 and a 1 year high of $112.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.33.

Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF Company Profile

The Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BOXX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is actively managed. The fund seeks to provide the price and yield performance of 1-3 month US Treasury Bills, less fees and expenses, through the use of derivatives BOXX was launched on Dec 28, 2022 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BATS:BOXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.