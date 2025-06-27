Orange (OTC:ORANY) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to Strong-Buy Rating

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Orange (OTC:ORANY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Orange Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of ORANY opened at $14.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Orange has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $15.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.54.

Orange Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 4.07%.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides fixed telephony, mobile telecommunication, data transmission, and other value-added services to individuals, professionals, and large companies in France and internationally. It offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as B2B fixed solutions and networks services, including voice and data services.

