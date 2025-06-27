Aspect Partners LLC Has $2.22 Million Stake in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL)

Aspect Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,728 shares during the period. Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF comprises 1.3% of Aspect Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Aspect Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 131,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after buying an additional 6,791 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 611,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,180,000 after buying an additional 15,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $72,441,000.

NYSEARCA DSTL opened at $55.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.53. Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF has a 1 year low of $47.67 and a 1 year high of $59.01.

The Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (DSTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks that score favourably for financial indebtedness, fundamental stability, and valuation. The portfolio is equally weighted, modified by free cash flow.

